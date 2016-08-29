The Latest: Trump cleans up re-tweet on Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign. (all times EDT):

11 a.m.

Donald Trump will call rival Hillary Clinton crooked, corrupt and un-presidential. But at least he won’t say she smells.

During a flurry of Twitter activity Monday, the Republican nominee re-tweeted a supporter who had written, “I know of NO ONE voting for Crooked Hillary! Her rallies are held in port-o-potties & she still has room. She Smells!”

Trump sent out a modified version of the message to his followers, tweeting: “Her rallies are held in (blank) & she still has room” instead.

Trump also says the he thinks high crime in inner cities will drive minority voters to his candidacy.

He says: “African-Americans will vote for Trump because they know I will stop the slaughter going on!”

He is also going after Clinton’s intellect, saying her “brainpower is highly overrated.”

___

6:00 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is rolling out a comprehensive plan to address millions of Americans coping with mental illness. She’s pointing to the need to fully integrate mental health services into the nation’s health care system.

Clinton’s campaign is releasing a multi-pronged approach to mental health on Monday. Her agenda would focus on early diagnosis and intervention and create a national initiative for suicide prevention.

It would also try to integrate the nation’s mental and physical health care systems to focus on the health of each individual in a seamless way. It would also aim to increase access to community-based treatment opportunities.

Clinton would also convene a White House conference on mental health within her first year in office if she’s elected.

___

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump says he’ll deliver a detailed speech on his proposal to crack down on illegal immigration on Wednesday in Arizona — but it’s anyone’s guess what he might say.

The announcement came late Sunday in a tweet by the GOP presidential nominee after days of wavering — and at least one canceled speech — on a question central to his campaign: Whether he would, as he said in November, use a “deportation force” to eject the estimated 11 million people in the U.S. illegally. On Sunday, led by vice presidential running mate Mike Pence, Trump’s surrogates fanned out across the televised talk shows to reiterate other parts of his proposal but none could answer that question. And they wouldn’t say whether it was worrisome that such a consequential proposal remained unclear so close to the Nov. 8 election.

In one case, the chairman of the Republican National Committee refused to speak for the GOP nominee at all.

“I just don’t speak for Donald Trump,” Reince Priebus said Sunday.