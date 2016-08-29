Police: officer, 2nd person in hospital after shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who responded with other officers to a report of shots being fired in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been taken to a hospital with one other person.

Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jim Sughrue said in a statement that officers responded around noon Monday to reports of someone with a gun on the city’s east side and his statement added that shots had been fired. Sughrue didn’t immediately provide further details of what happened.

Video footage showed several police vehicles at the scene and crime scene tape set up near an intersection. There was no immediate information on the conditions of the officer and the other person. The officer and the other person weren’t immediately identified.