School asks high court to hear transgender bathroom case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether a transgender male must be allowed to use the boys’ bathroom at his high school.

The Gloucester County School Board formally asked the high court on Monday to overturn an appeals court ruling that said the board’s policy barring Gavin Grimm from the boys’ restroom violates federal law.

At issue is whether the courts must defer to a U.S. Department of Education rule that says transgender students in public schools must be allowed to use restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the school board can temporarily block Grimm from using the boys’ room until it decides whether to intervene in his case.