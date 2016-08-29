The Latest: Police identify 2 officers, man in shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting involving a police officer in Raleigh, North Carolina:

10:40 p.m.

Raleigh police have identified those involved in a shooting that killed a man and wounded an officer.

Spokesman Jim Sughrue (shuh’-GROO) says in a news release that 24-year-old Jaqwan Julius Terry of Raleigh was killed and Officer B.F. Burleson was shot in the leg.

Sughrue says Officer B.S. Beausoleil was also involved in the foot chase that led shots being fired. Details about who fired the shots were not available Tuesday night.

He says both officers will be placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.

The races of the officers and the man weren’t immediately known.

5 p.m.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, say a man is dead and a police officer has been wounded after shots were fired at the end of a foot-chase by officers responding to a call of a man with a gun.

Spokesman Jim Sughrue (shuh’-GROO) said in a statement that an officer responding to the call spotted the man in the street and began a foot chase. Sughrue said a second officer joined in the chase.

The chase ended with shots being fired, and Sughrue said the unidentified man and a police officer were taken to a hospital. Sughrue said the man was pronounced dead, while the officer is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

1:20 p.m.

Authorities say a police officer who responded with other officers to a report of shots being fired in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been taken to a hospital with one other person.

Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jim Sughrue said in a statement that officers responded around noon Monday to reports of someone with a gun on the city’s east side and his statement added that shots had been fired. Sughrue didn’t immediately provide further details of what happened.

Video footage showed several police vehicles at the scene and crime scene tape set up near an intersection. There was no immediate information on the conditions of the officer and the other person. The officer and the other person weren’t immediately identified.