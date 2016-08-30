Australian Parliament sits for first time since election

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament has met for the first time since the conservative government narrowly won an election almost two months ago and as an opinion poll shows Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s popularity falling.

Lawmakers were sworn in Tuesday after the election in early July left Turnbull’s coalition with a single-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

A Newspoll published Tuesday shows that Turnbull’s popularity has sunk to its lowest point since he became government leader a year ago.

Although more respondents prefer Turnbull as prime minister than they would opposition leader Bill Shorten, Turnbull’s lead — 43 percent to 32 percent — is the narrowest since he took the top job.

The poll is a national weekend survey of 1,696 voters. It has a 2.4 percentage point margin of error.