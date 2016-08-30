Prosecutor to mull death penalty opposition in nuns’ slaying

DURANT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor says she hasn’t decided whether to seek the death penalty for a man charged with killing two nuns who dedicated their lives to helping the poor.

Relatives and colleagues of Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill have expressed opposition to execution. District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver says she’ll consider that and “the heinous nature of the crime.”

A judge on Monday denied bond to 46-year-old Rodney Earl Sanders, of Kosciusko (cause-ee-ESS-ko), Mississippi, who’s charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny. Capital murder is punishable by execution or by life in prison.

Held and Merrill, both 68, were found stabbed to death in their home after they failed to show up to work Thursday at a medical clinic.