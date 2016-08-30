The Latest: Romanian PM heads to Italy for quake funeral

AMATRICE, Italy (AP) — The Latest on Italy’s devastating Aug. 24 earthquake (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Romania’s prime minister is traveling to Italy for the state funeral for victims of the quake and to comfort the families of 11 Romanians who died in it.

Premier Dacian Ciolos’s office said he and Labor Minister Dragos Pislaru would visit the quake-devastated area Tuesday where some 8,000 to 10,000 Romanians live.

Italy is holding a state funeral late Tuesday for more than 200 of the 292 victims on the grounds of a Catholic retreat at the edge of Amatrice’s obliterated medieval center.

Last year, an estimated 1.3 million Romanians were living in Italy. Many work in agriculture or as domestic helpers and caretakers for the elderly.

___

9 a.m.

Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government’s plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.

The evening Mass for more than 200 of the 292 people killed in the Aug. 24 earthquake is the second state funeral for victims of the temblor that flattened three towns in central Italy. The first, held Saturday, honored victims from the Le Marche region. Tuesday’s funeral is for the victims of neighboring Lazio, including hard-hit Amatrice.

The service will take place on the edge of Amatrice’s obliterated medieval center on the grounds of a Catholic retreat for the elderly. It comes as Italy is observing a second day of national mourning, with flags on public buildings flying at half-staff.