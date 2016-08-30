Nepal says Indian couple faked Everest climb

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal mountaineering authorities have determined that an Indian couple faked a Mount Everest ascent earlier this year by altering photographs to show they were on the summit.

Mountaineering Department official Gyanendra Shrestha said the government has canceled the climbing certificate issued to Indian citizens Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod and banned them from climbing any mountain in the Himalayan nation for 10 years.

They had claimed they scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak in May. But their declaration was disputed by fellow climbers and an investigation was launched.