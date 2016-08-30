Student killed in Georgia school bus crash; others hurt

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a south Georgia school system say a student has died after a crash involving a school bus that also injured more than a dozen students.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Valdosta.

Lowndes County Schools said in a statement that the bus was traveling south on I-75 from Lowndes High School to Lowndes Middle School at the time. The statement said one of its students died, but did not identify the student.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Chris Kelch said the crash happened when a semitrailer carrying a load of metal beams collided with the bus.

The state patrol said more than a dozen students were taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Valdosta, in far south Georgia, is about 15 miles from the Florida line.