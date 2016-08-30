Ex-Istanbul police chief, others detained in anti-coup probe

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency says a former police chief and several governors and journalists have been detained as part of the probe into the movement allegedly behind last month’s abortive coup.

Former Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin, an unnamed governor and two district governors were detained Tuesday upon orders by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office. Anadolu says nine journalists were also detained.

The office is investigating the movement led by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara alleges was responsible for the violent July 15 coup attempt that left over 270 people dead. Gulen denies any involvement.

Eight governors, including former governor of Istanbul, were already put under arrest earlier this month.