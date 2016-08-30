Shop sells shirts to raise $40K for fallen officer’s family

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sporting goods store has raised $40,000 by selling thousands of T-shirts to benefit the family of a fallen police officer.

Maryville Officer Kenny Moats was shot in the neck just above his bulletproof vest while taking cover behind his vehicle Thursday outside a Maryville home.

In the days since the 32-year-old officer’s death, WBIR-TV reports (http://on.wbir.com/2cbDeDW) Pokey’s and Sports has been printing up to 650 T-shirts an hour to raise money for Moats’ wife and three children. The store expects to sell even more.

Moats’ funeral is scheduled for Tuesday night.

The man charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in his death, Brian Stalans, made his first court appearance Monday and was appointed a public defender.

His next court date was set for Sept. 15.

