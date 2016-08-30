UN: Violations of Israel-Lebanon cease-fire could spark war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is warning that violations of the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel could lead to a new conflict “that none of the parties or the region can afford.”

The council’s warning came in a resolution adopted unanimously Tuesday extending the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force that monitors the truce until Aug. 31, 2017. It maintained the mission’s ceiling at 15,000 troops, supported by international and local civilian staff.

The council expressed concern “at the limited progress made towards the establishment of a permanent cease-fire.”

It urged all parties “to make every effort to ensure that the cessation of hostilities is sustained, exercise maximum calm and restraint and refrain from any action or rhetoric that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities or destabilize the region.”