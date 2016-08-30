Crossbow suspect alleged to have killed mother, brothers

TORONTO (AP) — Police say a man who used a crossbow in a triple homicide in Toronto last week killed his mother and two brothers.

A judge lifted a publication ban on the identities of the victims on Tuesday. Court records say the people killed in last Thursday’s attack were Susan, Alexander and Christopher Ryan.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash confirmed they are Brett Ryan’s mother and brothers. Ryan, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the violent attack.

Police say the mother died from ligature strangulation, while one of the men died from a crossbow bolt wound to the neck and the other from a single arrowhead wound to the neck.

Authorities would not say whether the fatal wounds came from the crossbow being fired or from manual stabbings.