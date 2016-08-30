Police waiting at Chris Brown’s home after woman seeks help

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities waited for a search warrant outside singer Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home Tuesday after a getting a woman’s call for help, officials said. Inside, the entertainer, who has a history of legal problems, posted videos to social media declaring his innocence.

The call came in around 3 a.m. from outside the sprawling hillside property in the San Fernando Valley area, police Lt. Chris Ramirez told reporters. Ramirez didn’t say what assistance the woman needed.

“Detectives are trying to make contact with Mr. Brown,” Ramirez said. They also want to talk with the woman and any witnesses, he said.

Police were waiting for a judge to approve a search warrant, Officer Lyle Knight told The Associated Press. Several police cars were parked outside the home.

Meanwhile, Brown posted a least three online videos dismissing TV reports that he was barricaded inside.

“I don’t care. Y’all gonna stop playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy,” Brown said in one Instagram video, waving a cigarette and looking at the camera. “When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing. You idiots.”

Calls and emails seeking comments from Brown’s lawyer and other representatives were not returned Tuesday.

Brown, who won a Grammy for his 2011 album “F.A.M.E.,” has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. After several missteps, he completed his probation in that case last year.

In 2013, Brown struck a man outside a Washington, D.C., hotel and was charged with misdemeanor assault. The singer was ordered into rehab but was dismissed from the facility for violating its rules. He spent 2½ months in custody, with U.S. marshals shuttling him between Los Angeles and the nation’s capital for court hearings.

In another incident while in treatment, Brown was accused of throwing a brick at his mother’s car following a counseling session. It came after Brown had completed court-ordered anger management classes.

In January, a Las Vegas woman alleged that Brown hit her and took her cellphone. Police investigated but did not find evidence to file charges.

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber and Sandy Cohen contributed to this story.