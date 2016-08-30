Alaska agency turns to crowdfunding for park project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — With Alaska’s fiscal crisis drying up funding for a number of state projects, officials hope a crowdfunding campaign will raise $50,000 toward shoring up a crumbling riverbank creeping toward century-old buildings at a state park.

Alaska is among a growing list of governments and civic organizations across the country going that route as traditional revenue sources shrink.

The riverbank project marks the state’s debut in the increasingly popular practice of financing ventures through small payouts from large numbers of people.

Since it was launched nearly two years ago, a site known as “Fund Your Park” has been used for 50 projects across the country. Eleven — including the Alaska park — launched 30-day campaigns last week.