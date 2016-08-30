The Latest: Group poses email queries to Clinton in lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

3:15 p.m.

A conservative legal group has submitted 25 written questions to Hillary Clinton about her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

Judicial Watch submitted the questions to the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday following an order issued this month by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan.

Judicial Watch has filed several lawsuits seeking government records related to Clinton. Sullivan’s order was only a partial victory for the group, which had sought to depose Clinton in person.

It was not immediately clear from the wording of Sullivan’s order whether Clinton must answer the questions under oath before or after the November election. Judicial Watch contends the deadline is Sept. 29. Clinton lawyer David Kendall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

2:35 p.m.

The White House says President Barack Obama’s national security advisers are discussing whether to designate state election systems as “critical infrastructure.”

Spokesman Josh Earnest says such a designation would make federal resources available to help states secure those systems.

He offered no timetable on when a decision would be made.

The FBI has warned state officials to boost election security in light of evidence that hackers had targeted related data systems in two states the agency has not identified.

Federal officials are concerned that hackers, particularly those working for Russia or another country, could breach U.S. elections systems and wreak havoc on the November elections.

Earnest says the decentralized nature of the U.S. election system makes it harder to manipulate the outcome.

___

2:10 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is describing Donald Trump’s campaign as a con job, saying the Republican nominee has “utterly failed” to answer basic questions about his finances and background.

Speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania, Kaine ticked through a list of areas in which he says Trump is being too secretive. Those areas include his finances, foreign ties, taxes and even his health.

Kaine questioned his business ties to Russia, suggesting Trump would not prevent Russia from invading American allies. Trump has been critical of the NATO alliance.

And Kaine is pushing back against Trump’s allegations that Hillary Clinton is in poor health. He told the crowd he can barely keep up with the Democratic nominee on the campaign trail, adding “Hillary Clinton is one tough and one healthy person.”

___

12:35 p.m.

The State Department says about 30 emails involving the 2012 attack on U.S. compounds in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of Hillary Clinton emails recovered during the FBI’s recently closed investigation into the former secretary’s use of a private server.

Government lawyers told U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta Tuesday that an undetermined number of the emails among the 30 were not included in the 55,000 pages previously provided by Clinton to State. The agency said it would need until the end of September to review the emails and redact potentially classified information before they are released.

The hearing was held in one of several lawsuits filed by the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, which is seeking government records involving the Democratic presidential nominee.

___

11:50 a.m.

A trio of House Democrats is calling on congressional Republicans to denounce what they called “hateful rhetoric” by Donald Trump.

Pointing to the role that strong language can play in politics, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Tuesday during a press call organized by the Hillary Clinton campaign that House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should “stand up and disavow the kind of hateful rhetoric that we’re hearing from Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.”

Clyburn also said a tweet by a black Trump supporter showing Clinton in black face “went beyond the pale.”

Clyburn was referencing Pastor Mark Burns’ posting earlier this week implying Clinton is pandering to black voters. The South Carolina pastor has since apologized for the tweet and said he should have used “better judgment.”

If Trump is serious about courting black voters, Clyburn said, he shouldn’t turn down invitations to speak to groups like the NAACP.

“You don’t go to a 99 percent white audience and talk about us and call that an invitation to us,” the South Carolina Democrat said.

___

11:45 a.m.

The FBI is expected to release documents soon related to its investigation into Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server.

A law enforcement official said Tuesday that documents in the case would be made public as the FBI responds to Freedom of Information Act requests.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the documents would be released or exactly what they would include. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI this month provided Congress portions of its file from the agency’s yearlong investigation into whether then-Secretary of State Clinton and her top aides mishandled classified information that flowed through a private email server.

CNN reported that the records could be made public as early as Wednesday.

—By Eric Tucker in Washington

___

3:15 a.m.

Donald Trump and his aides used to say that voters didn’t care about the nitty-gritty of policy details. But now those details are tripping up his campaign.

Trump has appeared to wrestle with his controversial pledge to expel everyone living in the U.S. illegally with the help of a “deportation force.”

The GOP nominee polled an audience last week on the fate of an estimated 11 million people. It was a stunning display of indecision from a candidate who has asked voters to put enormous faith in his gut instincts.

Trump is now planning a major speech on immigration Wednesday. Supporters are hoping for a strong, decisive showing. But the episode underscores how little time his campaign has invested in outlining how he would accomplish his goals as president.