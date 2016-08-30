El Salvador judge orders ex-attorney general remain in jail

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge in El Salvador has ordered that the country’s former attorney general remain in jail on new charges that he divulged intercepted telephone conversations in prosecuting a Roman Catholic priest from Spain in 2014.

Former Attorney General Luis Martinez used the calls against the Rev. Antonio Rodriguez, better known as “Father Tony.” Rodriguez was convicted of smuggling illicit items into prisons and having a relationship with the country’s gangs.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but was immediately released under a deal that prohibited him from visiting prisons or communicating with the gangs.

Martinez was originally arrested Aug. 22 for another case in which he is accused of helping a businessman in exchange for personal favors. He denied wrongdoing in that case.