Polish minister: we will not expose Poland to terrorism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s interior minister says Poland has denied entry to a group of Chechens because the country is sealing its border to protect the nation and Europe against the threat of terrorism.

Mariusz Blaszczak was commenting Wednesday on Poland’s refusal this week to admit some 200 Chechens from Belarus, across the European Union’s external border.

Speaking on TVN24 Blaszczak said: “The point is to ensure security to Europe,”

He says that as long as the conservative Law and Justice party was in power “we will not expose Poland to the threat of terrorism.”

He did not explain why he linked the Chechens to terrorism.

Poland rejects the EU plan for the group’s members to share responsibility for sheltering migrants fleeing conflict in Syria, the Middle East and Africa.