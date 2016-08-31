Bill Nye bringing his scientific savvy to new Netflix series

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Nye is going to be a Netflix guy.

The streaming network announced plans Wednesday to launch a series, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” hosted by the famed scientist, author and TV personality.

Each episode will tackle a chosen topic from a scientific point of view in an effort to dispel myths and refute anti-scientific claims that may be muddling the issue. Topics will include vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.

According to Netflix, Nye will present guests, conduct experiments and ultimately let the facts lead each episode’s exploration.

“We’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience,” Nye said. “And perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”

The new venture launches next spring and marks a return to series TV for the star of “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”