Man charged in bicyclists’ deaths ruled competent for trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old man charged with striking and killing five bicyclists with his pickup truck in southwestern Michigan has been found competent to stand trial.

A hearing was held Wednesday in Kalamazoo County District Court for Charles Pickett Jr. He was evaluated by the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry at the request of his attorney.

Pickett is charged with five counts of second-degree murder, four counts of reckless driving causing impairment and driving while intoxicated causing death.

Police have reported that Pickett had taken pain pills and muscle relaxers less than two hours before the June 7 crash. Another four bicyclists were injured when he struck them from behind on a two-lane road in Cooper Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Pickett faces a Sept. 21 preliminary examination.