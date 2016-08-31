US congresswoman demands Venezuela release jailed Utah man

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Congresswoman Mia Love says she will urge the State Department to do more to free a Utah man who’s been jailed in Venezuela for two months on weapons charges.

The Republican congresswoman from Utah said Wednesday she will send a letter to Secretary of State John Kerry requesting he demand Joshua Holt’s release.

The 24-year-old Holt has been in jail since June 30 on suspicion of weapons charges after he traveled to the South American country to marry a fellow Mormon he met on the internet. His mother says he’s innocent.

Venezuela authorities contend Holt was using his wife’s apartment in Caracas to stockpile weapons.

State Department spokesman John Kirby says U.S. embassy officials have visited Holt in jail and raised the case with senior Venezuelan officials.