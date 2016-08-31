GOP leaders promise legislation on $400M payment to Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House leader is promising that Republicans controlling the chamber will pass legislation addressing the Obama administration’s $400 million payment to Iran in January, made immediately after four U.S. prisoners were released.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy also promised in a memo that the House will revisit a stalled $1.1 billion measure to combat the Zika virus and enact stopgap spending legislation to prevent a government shutdown in October.

The California Republican did not give details on the Iran legislation. Republicans have announced they will hold hearings on the payment — for undelivered arms to the shah of Iran — which was made on the same day of the prisoner release.

The administration says it was simply maintaining leverage and says GOP charges of “ransom” are unfounded.