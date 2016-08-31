10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHAT WENT UNSAID DURING TRUMP’S MEXICO VISIT

The billionaire businessman defends the right of the U.S. to build a wall along its southern border — but declines to repeat his frequent promise to force Mexico to pay for it.

2. BRAZIL’S SENATE VOTES TO REMOVE PRESIDENT

The colossal political struggle is far from over, however, with Dilma Rousseff’s allies vowing to fight her ouster.

3. HISTORIC COMMERCIAL FLIGHT LANDS IN CUBA

The JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the central city of Santa Clara re-establishes regular air service severed at the height of the Cold War.

4. WHY HAWAIIANS ARE BREATHING EASIER

Forecasters downgrade Hurricane Madeline to a tropical storm as it veers past the Big Island and its winds decrease to 70 mph.

5. RESCUED INFANTS RECOVERING IN SICILIAN HOSPITAL

The two Eritrean babies were born prematurely on the dangerous voyage from Africa to Europe before they were rescued at sea along with thousands of other migrants.

6. HOW INTERACTIONS WITH POLICE DIFFER

Young black adults are much more likely than whites to say they’ve been arrested, harassed or know someone who has been, a poll shows.

7. ATTITUDES TOWARD POT ARE SHIFTING

More American adults are using marijuana, using it more often and far fewer think it’s risky, a government survey finds.

8. WHICH DISCOVERY IS THRILLING SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY

In a newly melted part of Greenland, Australian scientists find what they think is the oldest fossil on Earth, a remnant of life from 3.7 billion years ago.

9. BIG-SCREEN SENSATION BEING RESURRECTED

This fall, J.K. Rowling’s $7.8 billion Harry Potter film franchise will roar back to life in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

10. ROGER GOODELL ENTERS SECOND DECADE AT NFL HELM

For all the public (and players’ union) angst in recent years, the commissioner couldn’t be held in higher esteem by most of the 32 team owners — his bosses.