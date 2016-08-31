AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Who pays for the wall? Dispute clouds Trump’s Mexico visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On Mexican soil for the first time as the Republican presidential nominee, a firm but measured Donald Trump defended the right of the United States to build a massive border wall along its southern flank, standing up for the centerpiece of his immigration plan in a country where he is widely despised.

But within hours of Trump’s visit, a dispute arose over the most contentious part of the billionaire’s plans to secure the U.S. southern border — his insistence that Mexico must pay to build that wall.

When answering questions from adjacent lecterns before a Mexican flag after his meeting at the official residence of the country’s president, Enrique Pena Nieto, Trump said Wednesday the two men didn’t discuss who would pay for a cost of construction pegged in the billions.

Silent at that moment, Pena Nieto later tweeted, “At the start of the conversation with Donald Trump I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall.”

With the meeting held behind closed doors, it was impossible to know who was telling the truth. But the difference in how Trump and Pena Nieto recalled their talk was an example of the political risk taken on by two unpopular politicians who arrived at the meeting having spent months quarreling from afar.

___

Mexico angry at president’s ‘humiliating’ meeting with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president was savaged on social media and in political circles following his joint press conference Wednesday with Donald Trump, with many seeing a national humiliation in his welcoming of a man who has derided migrants as rapists and criminals.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said Mexicans felt “aggrieved” and had disagreements with the Republican presidential candidate, but he never did what people here wanted most: demand that Trump apologize. Adding to the anger, in the press conference Trump repeated his promise to build a border wall between the countries.

“Trump can leave at ease now. The humiliation was complete,” Televisa news anchor Carlos Loret de Mola tweeted, after lamenting that Trump would dare to reiterate his intention to build a wall “in our face and home.”

And writer Angeles Mastretta wrote in her Twitter account that Mexicans saw “what was expected: a president who isn’t capable of demanding apologies … how sad.”

While Trump tried mend fences by calling Mexican-Americans “spectacular” and “amazing,” and arguing that illegal immigration and the flight of manufacturing jobs were hurting Mexicans as well as Americans, his words did little to win hearts and minds south of the border.

___

Clinton pitches her foreign policy to American Legion

CINCINNATI (AP) — Portraying a vote for her as a patriotic act, Hillary Clinton made a vigorous appeal to Republican voters Wednesday, arguing that she would best uphold American values, care for the military and protect national security interests.

At the American Legion’s annual convention in Cincinnati, the Democratic presidential nominee called the United States an “exceptional nation,” and accused Republican rival Donald Trump of thinking that approach is “insulting to the rest of the world.”

“When we say America is exceptional, it doesn’t mean that people from other places don’t feel deep national pride just like we do,” Clinton said. “It means that we recognize America’s unique and unparalleled ability to be a force for peace and progress, a champion for freedom and opportunity.”

She said America must be a leader in the world, “because when America fails to lead, we leave a vacuum.”

The speech came as Trump made a last-minute trip to Mexico hours before he was to deliver a long-expected immigration speech. Clinton questioned the move, saying it “takes more than trying to make up for a year of insults and insinuations by dropping in on our neighbors for a few hours.”

___

Brazil’s President Rousseff ousted from office by Senate

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday voted to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office, the culmination of a yearlong fight that paralyzed Latin America’s largest nation and exposed deep rifts among its people on everything from race relations to social spending.

While Rousseff’s ouster was widely expected, the decision was a key chapter in a colossal political struggle that is far from over. Her vice president-turned-nemesis, Michel Temer, was immediately sworn in as president with Rousseff’s allies vowing to fight her removal.

Rousseff was Brazil’s first female president, with a storied career that includes a stint as a Marxist guerrilla jailed and tortured in the 1970s during the country’s dictatorship. She was accused of breaking fiscal laws in her management of the federal budget.

“The Senate has found that the president of the federal republic of Brazil, Dilma Vana Rousseff, committed crimes in breaking fiscal laws,” said Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who presided over the trial.

Opposition lawmakers, who made clear early on the only solution was getting her out of office, argued that the maneuvers masked yawning deficits from high spending and ultimately exacerbated the recession in a nation that had long enjoyed darling status among emerging economies.

___

Slain IS figure was powerful leader with multiple roles

BEIRUT (AP) — With the killing of Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, the Islamic State group lost one of its most powerful figures, a militant with multiple roles: A propaganda chief, overseer of spectacular attacks in Europe and a trusted lieutenant of the group’s top leader.

Al-Adnani was the mastermind of the extremist group’s strategy of lashing out abroad with attacks that overshadowed its battlefield losses in Syria and Iraq. He formed militant cells in Europe to carry out organized attacks and inspired “lone wolves” who struck out on their own.

Coming on the heels of the death of the group’s war minister, al-Adnani’s loss is likely to prompt a shake-up in the IS leadership and may force its shadowy leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to address the loss of its most charismatic figure.

“Only al-Baghdadi is a more important leader, and al-Adnani was probably positioned to succeed al-Baghadi if he was killed,” Thomas Joscelyn, a researcher with the U.S.-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said in an email to The Associated Press.

In a statement announcing his death, IS described al-Adnani as a descendent of Prophet Muhammad’s family and tribe, attributes also used to describe al-Baghdadi.

___

NYPD might not say if officer in chokehold death is punished

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City might never tell the public if the police officer at the center of the Eric Garner chokehold death case is disciplined, the mayor and police commissioner indicated this week after reaching a new interpretation of a 40-year-old state civil rights law.

The New York Police Department recently ended a longstanding practice of letting reporters see a rundown of disciplinary actions, saying officials had concluded it violated the law.

Asked Tuesday whether the new stance would apply to the officer who put his arm around Garner’s neck in a case that helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials “have to honor state law.”

Citing the mayor’s comments, Police Commissioner William Bratton said Wednesday the results of any potential disciplinary trial against Officer Daniel Pantaleo “would not be publicly available,” though he predicted they probably would eventually “get out” somehow.

Any disciplinary moves won’t happen until federal prosecutors decide whether to bring civil rights charges against Pantaleo, whom a state grand jury declined to indict. But the discussion is illuminating open-government advocates’ concerns about the NYPD’s new legal position on disciplinary records.

___

GenForward Poll: Young black adults less trusting of police

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young Americans are about equally likely to say they’ve had an encounter with police, but young black adults are much more likely than whites to say they’ve been arrested, harassed or know someone who has been, a new GenForward poll said Wednesday.

Twenty-eight percent of blacks say they have been arrested after encounters with law enforcement, 24 percent say they’ve been personally harassed by police, and 53 percent say they know someone who has.

The numbers are much lower for whites and Asian-Americans, while Hispanics fall in between.

Breaking it down, 22 percent of Hispanics, 15 percent of whites and 10 percent of Asians-Americans say they have been arrested after encounters with police. Sixteen percent of Hispanics, 8 percent of whites and 4 percent of Asian-Americans say they’ve experienced harassment, while about a third of Hispanics and about a quarter of Asian-Americans and whites say someone they know has been harassed by police.

That’s despite the fact that that the groups aged 18 to 30 are about equally likely to say they’ve ever been stopped by the police. About three-quarters of young whites and African-Americans say they’ve been stopped, as do about 7 in 10 Latinos. Young Asian-Americans are somewhat less likely to say they’ve been stopped, about 6 in 10.

___

Historic commercial flight from US lands in Cuba

SANTA CLARA, Cuba (AP) — The first commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in more than a half century landed in the central city of Santa Clara on Wednesday morning, re-establishing regular air service severed at the height of the Cold War.

Cheers broke out in the cabin of JetBlue flight 387 as the plane touched down. Passengers — mostly airline executives, U.S. government officials and journalists, with a sprinkling of Cuban-American families and U.S. travelers — were given gift bags with Cuban cookbooks, commemorative luggage tags and Cuban flags, which they were encouraged to wave.

The arrival of the flight out of Fort Lauderdale opens a new era of U.S.-Cuba travel with about 300 flights a week connecting the U.S. with an island cut off from most Americans by the 55-year-old trade embargo on Cuba and formal ban on U.S. citizens engaging in tourism on the island.

“Seeing the American airlines landing routinely around the island will drive a sense of openness, integration and normality. That has a huge psychological impact,” said Richard Feinberg, author of the new book “Open for Business: Building the New Cuban Economy.”

Also Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the carriers selected to operate routes to Havana: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines.

___

Uneasy truce holds between Syrian Kurds, Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — An uneasy truce between Turkish troops and Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria held on Wednesday, despite Ankara’s vow that it would never negotiate with what it calls a “terror organization.”

The U.S. has called on both sides to stop fighting each other and focus on defeating the Islamic State group, hoping to halt days of clashes between a NATO ally and a Kurdish force that has proven to be highly effective against IS.

But a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would continue to attack U.S.-backed Kurdish militias inside Syria. The spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said a cease-fire was “out of the question.”

Turkey views the Syrian Kurdish fighters as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is viewed as a terrorist group by Turkey and the U.S.

Washington sees the Kurds as a key partner against IS, and U.S. airstrikes have helped a Kurdish-led militia known as the Syria Democratic Forces to seize a large swath of territory from the extremists in recent months.

___

Chris Brown faces more legal trouble after police standoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It seems Chris Brown can’t avoid trouble.

Following a bizarre, hourslong standoff with police, the “Deuces” and “Look At Me Now” singer was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman called police for help during a gathering at his Los Angeles home.

Model Baylee Curran later told the Los Angeles Times that Brown pointed a gun at her face after he and another man became angry with her when she admired the man’s diamond necklace.

It was the latest run-in with the law for the Grammy-winning Brown, who has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the Grammys. He completed his probation last year in that case.

In the Tuesday incident, Brown was released from jail after posting $250,000 bail. His arraignment was tentatively set for Sept. 20.