AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump vows to remove millions living in country illegally

PHOENIX (AP) — Seeking to end confusion over his aggressive but recently muddled language on immigration, Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to remove millions of people living in the country illegally if he becomes president, warning that failure to do so would jeopardize the “well-being of the American people.”

Yet the Republican presidential nominee failed to outline what he would do with those who have not committed crimes beyond their immigration offenses — a sharp retreat after promises during his primary campaign to create a “deportation force” to remove the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally.

Trump instead repeated the standard Republican talking point that only after securing the border can a discussion begin to take place about what to do about those who remain, ducking the major question that has frustrated past congressional attempts at remaking the nation’s immigration laws.

Yet the fiery speech was filled with applause lines for Trump’s loyal supporters, including his insistence that immigrants in the country without permission who wish to seek legal status or citizenship must return to their home countries in order to do so.

He also drew cheers when he outlined plans to create a special task force that would prioritize the deportation of criminals, people who have overstayed their visas and other immediate security threats.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was supposed to be the day Donald Trump clarified his immigration stance. But in a key speech on that subject, he misstated facts about immigration policy, life for those in the country illegally and their impact on the U.S. economy.

A look at some of his statements in an Arizona rally in the evening and after a meeting earlier in the day with Mexico’s president:

___

TRUMP: “President Obama and Hillary Clinton have engaged in gross dereliction of duty by surrendering the safety of the American people to open borders.”

THE FACTS: Trump actually praised President Barack Obama in the past for deporting an unprecedented number of people during his first term, a record that does not square with an accusation of supporting an “open” border.

___

___

Clinton pitches her foreign policy to American Legion

CINCINNATI (AP) — Portraying a vote for her as a patriotic act, Hillary Clinton made a vigorous appeal to Republican voters Wednesday, arguing that she would best uphold American values, care for the military and protect national security interests.

At the American Legion’s annual convention in Cincinnati, the Democratic presidential nominee called the United States an “exceptional nation,” and accused Republican rival Donald Trump of thinking that approach is “insulting to the rest of the world.”

“When we say America is exceptional, it doesn’t mean that people from other places don’t feel deep national pride just like we do,” Clinton said. “It means that we recognize America’s unique and unparalleled ability to be a force for peace and progress, a champion for freedom and opportunity.”

She said America must be a leader in the world, “because when America fails to lead, we leave a vacuum.”

The speech came as Trump made a last-minute trip to Mexico hours before he was to deliver a long-expected immigration speech. Clinton questioned the move, saying it “takes more than trying to make up for a year of insults and insinuations by dropping in on our neighbors for a few hours.”

___

Brazil’s President Rousseff ousted from office by Senate

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday voted to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office, the culmination of a yearlong fight that paralyzed Latin America’s largest nation and exposed deep rifts among its people on everything from race relations to social spending.

While Rousseff’s ouster was widely expected, the decision was a key chapter in a colossal political struggle that is far from over. Her vice president-turned-nemesis, Michel Temer, was immediately sworn in as president with Rousseff’s allies vowing to fight her removal.

Rousseff was Brazil’s first female president, with a storied career that includes a stint as a Marxist guerrilla jailed and tortured in the 1970s during the country’s dictatorship. She was accused of breaking fiscal laws in her management of the federal budget.

“The Senate has found that the president of the federal republic of Brazil, Dilma Vana Rousseff, committed crimes in breaking fiscal laws,” said Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who presided over the trial.

Opposition lawmakers, who made clear early on the only solution was getting her out of office, argued that the maneuvers masked yawning deficits from high spending and ultimately exacerbated the recession in a nation that had long enjoyed darling status among emerging economies.

___

Slain IS figure was powerful leader with multiple roles

BEIRUT (AP) — With the killing of Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, the Islamic State group lost one of its most powerful figures, a militant with multiple roles: A propaganda chief, overseer of spectacular attacks in Europe and a trusted lieutenant of the group’s top leader.

Al-Adnani was the mastermind of the extremist group’s strategy of lashing out abroad with attacks that overshadowed its battlefield losses in Syria and Iraq. He formed militant cells in Europe to carry out organized attacks and inspired “lone wolves” who struck out on their own.

Coming on the heels of the death of the group’s war minister, al-Adnani’s loss is likely to prompt a shake-up in the IS leadership and may force its shadowy leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to address the loss of its most charismatic figure.

“Only al-Baghdadi is a more important leader, and al-Adnani was probably positioned to succeed al-Baghadi if he was killed,” Thomas Joscelyn, a researcher with the U.S.-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said in an email to The Associated Press.

In a statement announcing his death, IS described al-Adnani as a descendent of Prophet Muhammad’s family and tribe, attributes also used to describe al-Baghdadi.

___

G20 governments endorse trade but tighten controls

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of the United States, China and other Group of 20 major economies who meet this weekend say more trade would shore up sluggish global growth but are tightening their own controls on imports.

China hopes its status as G20 host will give it more sway in managing the global economy and has made trade a theme of the meeting in Hangzhou, a scenic lakeside city southwest of Shanghai. Chinese officials say Beijing will propose a plan to promote commerce through cooperation in finance, tax and energy.

Governments also have said they want to discuss climate change, efforts to reduce surplus production capacity in steel and other industries and limits on use of tax havens, though no detailed agreements are expected.

U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders will speak out against protectionism, their governments say. But at the same time, G20 governments are ratcheting up restraints on imports of steel and other goods, prompting concern support for global trade might be eroding.

The summit is the first global event for British Prime Minister Theresa May after her country’s June vote to leave the European Union, a move seen by some political analysts as the start of a possible wave of nations pulling back from economic integration. In the United States, France and elsewhere, politicians are calling for protection for local industry.

___

AP Explains: National anthem is icon of patriotism, protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s recent decision to not stand during the national anthem as a way of protesting police killings of unarmed black men has drawn support and scorn far beyond sports. The Associated Press explains how “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a ritual of American public life, its complicated racial origins and how the song has been used as a form of political resistance.

___

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AS A RITUAL OF AMERICAN SPORT

The national anthem and sports first merged in the early 20th century, when “The Star-Spangled Banner” became part of baseball games. The anthem is played before the start of every U.S. major sporting event, where fans and players are expected to salute the flag by placing a hand over the heart while singing along. Not doing so is considered unpatriotic by some.

“It’s important to remember that a lot of these traditions that we take as timeless or dating back to the founders are pretty recent innovations,” said Kevin Kruse, a historian at Princeton University.

___

NYPD might not say if officer in chokehold death is punished

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City might never tell the public if the police officer at the center of the Eric Garner chokehold death case is disciplined, the mayor and police commissioner indicated this week after reaching a new interpretation of a 40-year-old state civil rights law.

The New York Police Department recently ended a longstanding practice of letting reporters see a rundown of disciplinary actions, saying officials had concluded it violated the law.

Asked Tuesday whether the new stance would apply to the officer who put his arm around Garner’s neck in a case that helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials “have to honor state law.”

Citing the mayor’s comments, Police Commissioner William Bratton said Wednesday the results of any potential disciplinary trial against Officer Daniel Pantaleo “would not be publicly available,” though he predicted they probably would eventually “get out” somehow.

Any disciplinary moves won’t happen until federal prosecutors decide whether to bring civil rights charges against Pantaleo, whom a state grand jury declined to indict. But the discussion is illuminating open-government advocates’ concerns about the NYPD’s new legal position on disciplinary records.

___

Hurricane warning downgraded for Hawaii’s Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Forecasters on Wednesday downgraded Hurricane Madeline to a tropical storm as it veered past Hawaii’s Big Island, but officials reiterated warnings to prepare for heavy rain and strong winds.

The National Weather Service downgraded the storm as its sustained winds fell below hurricane strength of 74 mph.

By 5 p.m. (8 p.m. PDT), sustained winds swirled at 65 mph, and forecasters said continued weakening over the coming days was expected.

Its center was passing to the south and wasn’t expected to make landfall on any Hawaiian island. Still, the Big Island and Maui County were under tropical storm warnings.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a strong tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane,” said Eric Lau, a meteorologist with the weather service. “If you have 70 mph winds versus 75 mph winds, it’s still a strong storm, so residents still need to be prepared.”