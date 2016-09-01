Japan panel finds nothing illegal in Tokyo Olympic bid

TOKYO (AP) — An independent panel commissioned by the Japanese Olympic Committee has found nothing illegal in a payment made to a Singapore firm prior to Tokyo winning the right to host the 2020 Summer Games.

A report by the panel released Thursday said a $2.8 million Singapore dollar ($2 million) payment to the Singaporean consultancy Black Tidings was legitimate.

The panel concluded that Tokyo bid executives had no knowledge of the link between the head of Black Tidings, Ian Tan Tong Han, and the son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack, who is facing corruption charges in France.

Suspicion about the Black Tidings payment arose in the course of the French investigation into Diack, once one of the most influential men in sports.