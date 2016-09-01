Poll: Half of Americans wary of travel to US Zika zones

MIAMI (AP) — A new poll on Americans’ health care attitudes finds almost half are wary of traveling to places in the U.S. where people have been infected with the Zika virus by mosquitoes, such as parts of Florida.

The poll released Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 48 percent would be uncomfortable traveling to U.S. Zika infection areas. Up to 61 percent felt that way about traveling to Puerto Rico or other Zika zones outside the U.S.

Most mosquito-caused Zika cases in Florida are in the Miami area, not the tourist mecca of Orlando. Officials say more than 15.5 million people made overnight visits to Miami and nearby beaches in 2015.

The poll of 1,211 adults conducted Aug. 18-24 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.