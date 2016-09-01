Obama to visit far-flung Midway Atoll in conservation push

HONOLULU (AP) — President Barack Obama’s latest call for environmental protection is bringing him to Midway Atoll, a far-flung speck of coral reef halfway between Asia and North America.

Obama on Thursday will tout his decision to expand the Papahanaumokuakea (pah-pah-hah-NOW’-moh-koo-ah-KAY’-ah) Marine National Monument, which includes Midway and is becoming the world’s largest stretch of protected waters. Obama says 7,000 species live in the waters, including 1 in 4 that are found nowhere else on earth.

Hopping to Midway on a morning flight from Honolulu, Obama will land on an airstrip that gained prominence during World War II with the pivotal Battle of Midway. The White House says he plans to spend the afternoon touring the island, getting briefed by conservation officials and interacting with the wildlife.