Afghan official: 2 killed in Taliban bomb attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two people were killed in a bomb attack in front of the district governor’s office in Logar province east of the capital, Kabul, on Thursday, Afghan officials said.

Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the provincial governor, said that the Taliban were behind the massive explosion in front of the district governor’s compound in Charkh district, 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) east of Kabul, that shook buildings in the area.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed responsibility for the attack in an email sent to The Associated Press. He said the attack was a truck bombing.

Abdul Wali Wakil, a member of the provincial council, said the bomber was on foot and wearing police uniform. The bomber detonated his explosives outside the main gate of the compound, after which a group of Taliban fighters began shooting at the building.

Sallhe also confirmed the bomber was on foot, and said that fighting broke out between Afghan police and the Taliban. Six militants were killed and eight were wounded, and two policemen were wounded in the firefight, Sallhe said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the attack was not likely a car bombing, as officials initially reported. Afghan officials said later that the bomber was on foot.