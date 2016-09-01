Israeli soldier shot, wounded at West Bank shrine

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says a soldier was shot and moderately wounded while guarding Jewish worshippers at a flashpoint West Bank prayer site.

It says shots fired from the direction of a nearby Palestinian refugee camp wounded the soldier securing the entrance to Joseph’s Tomb on Thursday.

Worshippers reached the shrine, located in the Palestinian city of Nablus, accompanied by soldiers for their protection. The army says that Palestinians threw rocks and rolled burning tires at the troops as they approached.

Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried in the tomb, while Muslims say a sheikh is buried there.

The army says it escorts Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.