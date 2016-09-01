Pope calls for new work of mercy: Care for environment

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is proposing adding care for the environment to the traditional, Gospel-inspired seven works of mercy that Christians are called to perform.

Francis made the proposal in a message Thursday to mark the church’s World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, which he instituted last year in a bid to highlight his green agenda.

Officials say the proposal is the logical extension of Francis’ landmark and controversial ecological encyclical issued last year. The world’s first Latin American pope called for a revolution to correct what he said was a “structurally perverse” economic system in which the rich exploited the poor and turned the Earth into an “immense pile of filth.”