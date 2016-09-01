BC-AP Entertainment and Arts Digest

If you have questions, please contact Steve Loeper at [email protected] or Shelley Acoca at [email protected] Expanded AP content, beyond what appears here, can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists, call the Service Desk at 800-838-4616. Times are EDT.

THURSDAY, SEPT 1

TV-UNIVISION-RAMOS: Univision anchor Jorge Ramos says he’d like to moderate one of the presidential debates, and doesn’t believe his recent call for people to “take a stand” against Republican Donald Trump should eliminate him from consideration. By Television Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1 p.m., photos.

FILM-FALL PREVIEW-AVA DUVERNAY — NEW YORK — Ava DuVernay’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated “Selma” is a documentary about the racial roots of mass incarceration, titled “The 13th.” DuVernay has emerged as a leader in efforts to improve the diversity in Hollywood, a subject that will surely again draw intense scrutiny this Oscar season. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 750 words by 2 p.m. EST, photos.

MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY-AFTER THE TELETHON — NEW YORK — For 45 years, many Americans identified the Muscular Dystrophy Association with comedian Jerry Lewis and his annual Labor Day telethon. The MDA dropped Lewis as its national chairman and telethon host in 2011, then scrapped the telethon itself last year. How is the charity faring in this new era, as a no-telethon Labor Day approaches? The report card is mixed. By National Writer David Crary. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 2 p.m., photos.

SILICON VALLEY CULTURE — There’s a quirky twist in tourism emerging in Silicon Valley: Smartphones are being used to track down tech landmarks so the experience can be celebrated in a Facebook post, Snapchat or tweet. By Michael Liedtke. UPCOMING: 800 words by noon, photos.

SAGER’S FIGHT — The chemotherapy has diminished Craig Sager’s once lustrous chestnut hair to a few unruly strands, and on this day of hope a simple green T-shirt and blue shorts adorn the man known by millions for his ostentatious wardrobe and easy rapport with the NBA’s elite. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1400 words, photos, video. Abridged version also moved.

HIP-HOP AWARDS -TONI BRAXTON — Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton will be honored at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta. SENT: 130 words, photos.

BEACH BOYS-CHARLES MANSON — Beach Boys singer Mike Love has detailed the band’s brief relationship with cult leader Charles Manson in the late 1960s in a new memoir. SENT: 130 words, photo.

OTHER STORIES:

BEST SELLERS-BOOKS-USA TODAY

BEST SELLERS BOOKS-PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

BEST SELLERS BOOKS-WSJ

UPCOMING:

TV-QUEEN SUGAR — Celebrated filmmaker Ava DuVernay is bringing to the OWN network the saga of three very different siblings who must unite to save this Louisiana family’s sugar-cane farm. Discussing “Queen Sugar” are DuVernay and the series’ three stars. By Television Writer Frazier Moore. UPCOMING Friday: 800 words, photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-MORGAN. By Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen. SENT Wednesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 650 words, photos.

FILM REVIEWS PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK: “Sully,” ”The JT LeRoy Story.”

BOOK REVIEW-THE DARKEST SECRET, BY ALEX MARWOOD. Reviewed by Oline H. Cogdill. SENT Monday: 390 words, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-HOT START, BY DAVID FREED. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Tuesday: 350 words.

BOOK REVIEW-ONLY THE HUNTED RUN, BY NEELY TUCKER. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 350 words.

VIDEO:

TAIPEI— Jackie Chan, Show Lou and Ouyang Nana on commencing filming of ‘Bleeding Steel.’

LONDON— Cillian Murphy, director Sean Ellis on their WW2 movie ‘Anthropoid’

LOS ANGELES — Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy and Luke Scott are ready to debut ‘Morgan’

PARIS— Funeral held for respected French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel.

VENICE— Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend a press conference for Derek Cianfrance’s ‘The Light Between Oceans,’ about a lighthouse keeper and his wife living off Western Australia.

VENICE— Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner attend press conference for alien-invasion drama ‘Arrival.’

VENICE— Festival regular Wim Wenders attends red carpet premiere of his 3D modern day drama ‘The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez.’

NEW YORK— James Patterson on documentary ‘Murder of a Small Town,’ about place he grew up.

NEW YORK —Tig Notaro on Amazon series ‘One Mississippi.’

VENICE— Hollywood’s hottest couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender walk the carpet for their new romantic drama ‘The Light Between Oceans.’

VENICE— Denis Villeneuve premiere’s new sci-fi adventure “Arrival,” with Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner.

Entertainment Daily News broadcast video already available:

LOS ANGELES — Cindy Crawford joins daughter Kaia Gerber at premiere of ‘Sister Cities.’

BUENOS AIRES — Local couple wins the ‘Stage Tango’ title

COMING UP ON CELEBRITY EXTRA:

LONDON — Anil Kapoor on how has acting style has evolved over 40 years in the industry.

LOS ANGELES — Stars of the animated ‘Storks’ advise how to talk to children about where babies come from.

LOS ANGELES — ‘Storks’ stars Andy Samberg and Kelsey Grammer discuss their skills as bosses.