Lebanon-leased jet lands in hot water after Israel flight

BEIRUT (AP) — A Turkish-owned jet leased by the private Wings of Lebanon company has landed in hot water after a flight it made to Israel.

The head of Beirut’s international airport, Fadi al-Hassan, said on Thursday that Turkey’s Tailwind was asked to remove the Lebanese company’s slogan from the Boeing 737-800 jet that it had leased until December.

The plane was also banned from any future landing in Beirut.

Lebanon and Israel have been in a formal state of war since Israel was created in 1948.

Liza Dvir, spokeswoman of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, said the Wings of Lebanon jet landed there on Wednesday and departed the same day.

Wings of Lebanon says the jet was sent to Turkey for maintenance. The purpose of the flight to Israel was unclear.