Rikers Island inmate is charged with attacking 3 guards

NEW YORK (AP) — A Rikers Island inmate is charged with attacking three correction officers last month, including one who was slashed with a scalpel.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark says Matthew Whittington had a court appearance Thursday on a variety of indictment charges.

The officer who was slashed required 16 stitches. A second officer was knocked unconscious, and a third had his head smashed against a cell door.

Clark says jailhouse violence won’t be tolerated.

Whittington’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message requesting comment.