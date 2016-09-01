Pennsylvania reinstates $11M fine against Uber after appeal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania utility regulators reconsidered — and then reinstated — a record-setting $11.4 million fine imposed on ride-hailing company Uber.

Thursday’s vote by the Public Utility Commission comes four months after the original vote to fine San Francisco-based Uber for operating in Pennsylvania for six months in 2014 without the required approval.

Commissioners had criticized Uber for continuing to operate for a month, even after being issued a cease-and-desist order and for what were described as obstructive actions during the agency’s investigation.

Uber appealed the original fine, while Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers had urged the commission to reduce it. The commission agreed in June to conduct a rehearing.

A pair of administrative law judges last year recommended a $50 million fine.