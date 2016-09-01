At Midway Atoll, Obama calls for preservation in the Pacific

MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (AP) — President Barack Obama says it’s critical to preserve precious natural resources like Pacific atolls to ensure future generations can still see places that haven’t been destroyed by humans.

Obama is making an unusual visit to Midway Atoll, a trio of small islands controlled by the U.S. halfway between North America and Asia. He’s marking the expansion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. Obama announced last week the monument would become the largest in the world.

Obama says it’s important to examine the effects climate change is having on the Pacific Ocean. He says there are countries in the Pacific that have to move because of global warming.

While on the atoll, Obama is touring a memorial to the Battle of Midway in World War II and snorkeling with friends.