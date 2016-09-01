PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Copyright 5/8/2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending 8/28/2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan 5/8/2016 The Nielsen Company.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

2. “Sting” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Bullseye” by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown)

4. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

5. “Curious Minds” by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton (Bantam)

6. “Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

7. “Sweet Tomorrows” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “Insidious” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

9. “The Black Widow” by Daniel Silva(Harper)

10. “Surrender, New York” by Caleb Carr (Random House)

11. “The Girls” by Emma Cline (Random House)

12. “Behind Closed doors” by B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Damaged” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Three Sisters, Three Queens” by Phillipa Gregory (Touchstone)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” by Amy Schumer (Gallery Books)

2. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. “In Trump We Trust” by Ann Coulter (Sentinel)

4. “Hillary’s America” by Dinseh D’Souza (Regenry Publishing)

5. “Present Over Perfect” by Shauna Niequist (Zondervan)

6. “Armageddon” by Dick Morris and Eileen McGann (Humanix Books)

7. “Trump Revealed” by Kranish/Fisher (Scribner)

8. “The Perfect Horse” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

9. “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi (Random House)

10. “Hamilton: The Revolution” by Miranda/McCarter (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Crisis of Character” by Gary J. Byrne (Center Street)

12. “Liars” by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions)

13. “A Little Called Life” by Linda Thompson (Dey Street)

14. “Grit” by Angela Duckworth (Scribner)

15. “White Trash” by Nancy Isenberg (Viking)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Girl on the Train” (movie tie-in) by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. “Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham (Dell)

3. “A Girl’s Guide to Moving On” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. “Friction” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Fool Me Once” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

6. “X” by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

7. “The Light Between Oceans” (movie tie-in) by M.L. Stedman (Pocket)

8. “The Solomon Curse” by Cussler/Blake (Putnam)

9. “After She’s Gone’ by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

10. “Alert” by Patterson/Dedwidge (Vision)

11. “The Bone Labyrinth” by James Rollins (Morrow)

12. “Me Before You” (movie tie-in) by Jojo Moyes (Vi Keeland)

13. “Brotherhood in Death” by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

14. “Silver Linings” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

15. “Precious Gifts” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. “See Me” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Uninvited” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “After You” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin)

5. “The Girl on the Train” (movie tie-in) by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

7. “Magical Jungle” by Johanna Basford (Penguin)

8. “Rogue Lawyer” by John Grisham (Dell)

9. “The Light Between Oceans” (movie tie-in) by M.L. Stedman (Pocket)

10. “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

11. “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You…” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

12. “Naturally Sweet” (America’s Test Kitchen)

13. “Me Before You” (movie tie-in) by Jojo Moyes (Vi Keeland)

14. “Sully” (movie tie-in) by Chelsey B. Sullenberger III (Morrow)

15. “The Official ACT Prep Guide, 2016-2017” (Wiley)