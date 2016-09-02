Cornell University welcomes 12-year-old college freshman

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — While most kids his age are attending middle school, 12-year-old Jeremy Shuler has just started his first semester at Cornell University.

He’s the youngest student on record to attend the Ivy League school.

Jeremy’s parents, who are both aerospace engineers, moved from Grand Prairie, Texas, to Ithaca, New York, so he could live with them while pursuing his engineering degree.

Cornell Engineering Dean Lance Collins says Jeremy is definitely ready for college intellectually, but still needs the support of his family.

Jeremy, who was home-schooled, was reading books in English and Korean by age 2 and studying calculus at 6. He aced SATs and Advanced Placement tests at 10, earning college credit in seven subjects. He plans a career in academia.

Collins envisions a bright future for the young prodigy.