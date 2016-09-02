UN condemns bomb attack at China’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has condemned “the serious terrorist bomb attack” at China’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan and called for the perpetrators, organizers and financiers to be brought to justice.

A statement approved by the 15 members late Thursday urged all countries to cooperate with Kyrgyz authorities in the investigation.

A suspected suicide bomber crashed a car through the entrance of the embassy in the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek on Tuesday, detonating a bomb that killed the attacker and wounded three embassy employees.

Kyrgyz authorities have offered no guidance on the attacker or a possible motive.

The Security Council stressed that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

Council members also stressed “the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises.”