Quotations in the News

“I look forward to knowing that 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 100 years from now, this is a place where people can still come to and see what a place like this looks like when it’s not overcrowded and destroyed by human populations.” — President Barack Obama, paying a visit to Midway Atoll, one of the most remote areas of the Pacific Ocean.

___

“We must acknowledge that Georgetown University participated in the institution of slavery. There were slaves here on this hilltop until emancipation in 1862.” — Georgetown University President John DeGioia, announcing the university will give preference in admissions to the descendants of slaves owned by the Maryland Jesuits as part of its effort to atone for profiting from the sale of enslaved people.

___

“I want to make that clear. We did not pay. And we are not going to become Olympic sponsors either.” — Yasuhiro Minagawa, spokesman for the Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co, when asked how much the company paid to land a dream marketing opportunity at the Rio Olympics closing ceremony, where Japan’s prime minister popped out dressed as the red-hatted plumber Super Mario.