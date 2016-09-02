BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.

ONLY ON AP

MYANMAR-LOST FORESTS – The hills of northern Myanmar’s Sagaing region were so legendarily thick with forests that in the days of kings, condemned criminals were ordered into the woods as a death sentence. Today illegal logging has left vast swaths of bare patches, and the logging continues despite a ban by Myanmar’s new government, The Associated Press finds. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 1,840 words, photos. An 850-word abridged version also moved.

TOP STORIES

TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE – Hurricane Hermine makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area as the first hurricane to hit the state in more than a decade. The Category 1 storm hits just east of St. Marks with winds around 80 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. By Josh Repogle and Brendan Farrington. SENT: 680 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. Highlighting video US FL HERMINE 2 (CR). With TROPICAL WEATHER-HERMINE-THE LATEST; TROPICAL WEATHER-HAWAII – Hawaii dodges Madeline damage, prepares for second storm (sent).

CAMPAIGN 2016-BLACK VOTERS – Donald Trump is venturing to heavily African-American Detroit this weekend, where he promises to address issues important to a minority group loyal to Democrats. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 980 words, photos.

SYRIAN REFUGEES-BACK TO SCHOOL – Jordan opens its schools to all Syrian refugee children by adding more shifts and hiring more teachers, funded by international aid under a deal with donor countries aimed at making life better for refugees and discouraging them from migrating onward. Last year, more than 90,000 Syrian children in Jordan weren’t getting an education, prompting warnings of a “lost generation.” By Karin Laub and Omar Akour. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CUBA-ZIKA – Six months after President Raul Castro declared war on the Zika virus in Cuba, a militarized nationwide campaign of intensive mosquito spraying, monitoring and quarantine appears to be working. By Michael Weissenstein. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With PREDICTING ZIKA – Where’s Zika going next? Maybe China, India, or Nigeria (sent).

G20-CHINA-HOST’S IMAGE – China hopes holding the G-20 summit will burnish its image as a responsible major nation whose support is essential to solving the world’s ills, that that image has taken an international beating in recent months. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 990 words, photos.

KAEPERNICK-ANTHEM – Colin Kaepernick and San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem, continuing the quarterback’s preseason protest of American racial injustice and minority oppression. Kaepernick and Reid drop to one knee while a naval officer sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” and dozens of military members unfurl an oversized flag at the Chargers’ Qualcomm Stadium. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 990 words, photos. With 49ERS-CHARGERS – Kaepernick kneels for anthem in 49ers’ 31-21 win over Bolts (sent).

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

PEOPLE-PAUL VAN DYK – DJ Paul van Dyk: Accounts hacked, racist messages posted. SENT: 110 words, photo.

PRE-TEEN IVY LEAGUER – Cornell University welcomes 12-year-old college freshman. SENT: 720 words, photos.

OLY-RIO-TOKYO-MARIO COSTS – Super Mario marketing op in Rio cost Nintendo how much? Zero. SENT: 430 words, photos.

PEOPLE-PEWDIEPIE – YouTube star PewDiePie back on Twitter after ISIS joke. SENT: 140 words, photo.

GAMES-MARVEL-AVENGERS ALLIANCE – Disney shutting down ‘Marvel: Avengers Alliance’ games. SENT: 100 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

HOUSE 2016-TRUMP-DOWN BALLOT – Donald Trump pinatas are big sellers across South Texas — a potential sign of trouble for its Republican congressman and some colleagues representing predominantly Hispanic districts across the country. SENT: 880 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

PAKISTAN-ATTACK – A government spokesman says a suicide bomber has attacked a district court in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 7 people and wounding 40 others. SENT: 290 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

EUROPE-FOREIGN MINISTERS – Turkey, extremism and the European Union’s evolving global strategy are on the agenda for foreign ministers of the 28-nation bloc as they gather in Slovakia’s capital for a two-day meeting. SENT: 140 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

MEXICO-STATE OF NATION – Mexico’s president says that Donald Trump’s proposals represent a threat to the future of his country and that he agreed to a widely criticized meeting with the Republican candidate to open a space for dialogue. SENT: 750 words, photos.

INDIA-MOTHER TERESA – As the Vatican prepares to canonize Mother Theresa, young and old residents of her adopted east Indian city reflect on the immense influence wielded by the diminutive Albanian Catholic nun and her role in highlighting India’s profile — and poverty — on the world stage. SENT: 930 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING – Texting while driving is not just a dangerous habit, but an infuriatingly widespread one, practiced by so many drivers that police say it’s impossible to catch even a fraction of them all. That forces police around the country to get creative. By Legal Affairs Writer Denise Lavoie. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video. With TEXTING WHILE DRIVING-STATES – Detailed statistics on the problem for several states (sent).

DOUBLE MURDER-INVESTIGATIVE MISCONDUCT – Advocates are sifting through 20 old criminal cases for hints of wrongful convictions in a community where a prosecutor once tried to railroad three Duke lacrosse players for rape and where a longtime prisoner was freed after a judge ruled DNA evidence cleared him of rape and murder. UPCOMING: 650 words by 5:30 a.m., photos.

SUBWAY-SPOKESMAN – Subway’s former pitchman imprisoned for child pornography and sex abuse argues in a court filing that the parents of one of his female victims are to blame for what he describes as her “destructive behaviors.” SENT: 420 words, photo.

LA AIRPORT SHOOTING – A gunman who killed a federal airport screening officer and wounded three people in a terrifying rampage at Los Angeles International Airport three years ago agrees to plead guilty in a deal that spares him from a possible death sentence. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BUSINESS

ECONOMY – Another blockbuster jobs report Friday could have a particularly big impact on the economy by making it more likely the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates, possibly as soon as this month. However, analysts aren’t expecting a blowout report. By Economics Writer Christopher S. Rugaber. SENT: 560 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates after release of report at 8:30 a.m.

JAPAN-MILEAGE SCANDAL – Japanese transport ministry officials raid the Tokyo headquarters of scandal-ridden Mitsubishi Motors Corp. after the government alleged the automaker cheated on mileage ratings on more models than earlier reported. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 300 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

SPORTS

CHINA’S FOOTBALL REVOLUTION – China is mobilizing under President Xi Jinping’s drive to overhaul football in the country and turn its team from a national embarrassment into a World Cup winner by 2050. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

