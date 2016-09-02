NY art gallery to feature works from Bunny Mellon collection

NEW YORK (AP) — An art gallery at The New York Botanical Garden will showcase about 80 works from the collection of Rachel “Bunny” Mellon.

Paintings by Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol will be among the plant-themed art displayed at the Bronx gallery starting Oct. 8.

Mellon was a horticulturist, philanthropist and heir to the Listerine fortune. In 1961, she redesigned the White House Rose Garden.

Displays in a rotunda of the botanical garden’s Mertz Library will introduce the themes of art and botany, tell Mellon’s life story and explain the collection’s history. She died in 2014 at the age of 103.

In the adjoining gallery, works on paper and paintings will be shown with rare books and 3-D objects.

The exhibition is being presented in partnership with the Virginia-based Oak Spring Garden Foundation .