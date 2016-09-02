Victim’s letter to resonate long after Turner’s release

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The woman who was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner almost didn’t go out the night of the rape.

She had planned to stay home and read and watch television while her younger sister attended a party, but at the last minute she decided to go that Saturday night in January 2015.

The woman wrote a letter to Turner and Judge Aaron Persky that she read in the courtroom.

While Turner who was released Friday is expected to return to Ohio, the woman at the center of the case remains anonymous, but her letter describing the aftermath will no doubt continue to resonate.

In the letter, she says the attack left her emotionally scarred.

The letter swept through social media and online and galvanized critics of Turner’s sentence and state law.