Annual New Mexico Hispanic fiesta draws Native American ire

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — For centuries, northern New Mexico Hispanic residents have held an elaborate festival in Santa Fe in honor of Spanish conquistador Don Diego De Vargas.

But now an emboldened group of Native American activists said it’s time to change a celebration centered on the conquest of New Mexico’s Pueblo tribes. They say the annual Santa Fe Fiesta ignores the horrors inflicted on the indigenous population during the colonial era.

Elena Ortiz of the group Spirit of Po’pay says activists are planning a protest at the week-long event which begins Friday.

Fiesta council member Cecilia Tafoya says the annual festival is not meant to hurt anyone. She says it’s about honoring the region’s Spanish heritage and paying homage to the area’s Catholic faith.

