Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine; Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Flake; Labor Secretary Tom Perez; former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson; Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.