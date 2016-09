CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was killed and a Colorado sheriff’s deputy was critically injured in a shooting south of Denver.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says deputies were responding to a report of a suicidal person Friday when the suspect fired on the officers, wounding the deputy.

Spurlock says the suspect fled and was later killed in in a gunfight with deputies at another location.

No names have been released. Spurlock says the deputy is hospitalized.