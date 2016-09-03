Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

04-06-08-09-11-12-15-18-20-21-22-23

(four, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-03-04-08-10-13-14-15-18-21-23

(one, two, three, four, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

2-0-3-6

(two, zero, three, six)

8-6-8-7

(eight, six, eight, seven)

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

0-5-4

(zero, five, four)

JC-5C-7C-2H-10H

(JC, 5C, 7C, 2H, 10H)

07-11-15-25, Cash Ball: 1, Kicker: 5-0-3-9-3

(seven, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five; Cash Ball: one; Kicker: five, zero, three, nine, three)

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

1-7-5-4

(one, seven, five, four)

3-8-8-2

(three, eight, eight, two)

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

8-6-4-6

(eight, six, four, six)

4D-5D-3S-6S-8S

(4D, 5D, 3S, 6S, 8S)

01-15-24-33-38, Bonus: 30

(one, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty)

9-9-5

(nine, nine, five)

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

8-6-9-0

(eight, six, nine, zero)

5-3-4-7

(five, three, four, seven)

07-09-22-31-32

(seven, nine, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)

0-0-4-7

(zero, zero, four, seven)

5-6-1-5

(five, six, one, five)

QC-JS-QS-4C-8S

(QC, JS, QS, 4C, 8S)

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

4-9-4-6

(four, nine, four, six)

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

3-4-2-5

(three, four, two, five)

19-20-21-29-31

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-03-07-09-11-12-14-18-22-34-35-37-45-49-50-51-52-56-59-63-66-80

(one, three, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, eighty)

04-06-08-09-11-12-15-18-20-21-22-23

(four, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-03-04-08-10-13-14-15-18-21-23

(one, two, three, four, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

05-15-19-21-46

(five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $430,000

08-10-17-25-29

(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

9-1-1-6

(nine, one, one, six)

4-0-5-8

(four, zero, five, eight)

03-04-09-13-18

(three, four, nine, thirteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

03-06-12-27, Bonus: 9

(three, six, twelve, twenty-seven; Bonus: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $6,767

Month: 4, Day: 20, Year: 83

(Month: four; Day: twenty; Year: eighty-three)

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

02-09-11-21-38

(two, nine, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

KH-QS-7D-9D-9H

(KH, QS, 7D, 9D, 9H)

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

3-1-1-6

(three, one, one, six)

02-05-25-26-27

(two, five, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

3-4-5

(three, four, five)

5-6-9-1

(five, six, nine, one)

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

8-0-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, zero, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

6-5-1-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, five, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

6-1-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(six, one, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-9-8-1, Lucky Sum: 19

(one, nine, eight, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

08-16-19-21-24-27-33-38-40-42-43-45-47-48-53-61-66-72-74-79

(eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

10-23-35-37-41

(ten, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one)

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

8-9-8-1

(eight, nine, eight, one)

6-8-2-8

(six, eight, two, eight)