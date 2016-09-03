Bangladesh police kill alleged militant tied to Dhaka attack

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh police launched an overnight raid and killed a man who allegedly trained the Islamist militants believed to have carried out the July hostage-taking in Dhaka’s diplomatic quarter that left 20 people dead including 17 foreigners.

Details of the Friday night raid in Dhaka’s Mirpur neighborhood emerged slowly, and authorities on Saturday confirmed the death of a man they identified as Murad, saying he also went by Jahangir and Omar. They are still trying to determine his full identity.

Police counter-terrorism chief Monirul Islam said the man was killed in a gunbattle after stabbing three officers with a knife.

He described the man as a military commander of the banned group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh who trained fighters for the July 1 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery.