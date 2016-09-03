BC-EU-REL–Vatican-Mother Teresa, EU

Pope Francis is urging people to resist what “the temptation to indifference” to suffering in a speech on the eve of a ceremony to formally proclaim Mother Teresa a saint.

Greeting thousands of lay volunteers from around the world Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said that ignoring those suffering hunger, sickness or exploitation is a “modern sin, a sin of today.”

The square will be the setting for a ceremony Sunday expected to draw hundreds of thousands of admirers of Mother Teresa, who cared for the destitute who were dying in the streets of India. She died in 1997.

In Saturday’s crowd were firefighters and volunteers who rescued survivors from the Aug. 24 earthquake in central Italy.

