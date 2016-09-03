‘The Assassin’ star Shu Qi marries HK actor-director Fung

HONG KONG (AP) — “The Assassin” star Shu Qi surprised fans and the public by announcing Saturday that she has married Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung. Rumors swirled for years that the two were dating, but neither had confirmed their relationship.

Shu posted wedding photos of herself and Feng online, along with a statement that said, “Um, yes, our wedding is that simple. Um, yes, our attire was very casual. Um, yes, our decision was very sudden. … Oh, yes, we are married.”

The newlyweds did not give details of their nuptials, but said in the statement that there will not be any wedding banquet or parties to celebrate their marriage. The wedding photos, taken in Prague, show Shu in a simple white gown, smiling happily for photos with Fung, wearing a black suit. Other photos were of the couple in casual attire, holding up a sign that read, “Married!”

Originally from Taiwan, Shu began her career in modeling but moved to Hong Kong in the 1990s to pursue an acting career. She jump-started her career with appearances in erotic films, but it didn’t take long for the industry to take notice of her acting skills.

Fung began acting and singing in Hong Kong in the 1990s and found moderate success. In recent years, he shifted his focus to work behind the scenes. In 2012, he directed the hit Kung Fu film “Tai Chi 0” and its sequel, “Tai Chia Hero.” He’s the executive producer of “Into the Badlands,” a television series showing on AMC.

Shu and Fung met on the set of the romance drama “Bishonen” in 1997 and, according to Saturday’s statement, the couple dated for four years before tying the knot.